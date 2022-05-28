Lowell Farms Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOWLF) Short Interest Update

Lowell Farms Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOWLF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a growth of 137.4% from the April 30th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 365,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Lowell Farms stock traded down 0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 0.26. The stock had a trading volume of 51,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,890. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.30. Lowell Farms has a twelve month low of 0.19 and a twelve month high of 1.38.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Lowell Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Lowell Farms Inc engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, sale, marketing, and distribution of cannabis products to retail dispensaries in California. The company provides flowers, vape pens, oils, extracts, chocolate edibles, mints, gummies, topicals, tinctures, and pre-rolls under the Lowell Herb Co, Lowell Smokes, Cypress Reserve, Flavor Extracts, Kaizen, House Weed, Moon, Altai, Humble Flower, Original Pot Company, and CannaStripe brands.

