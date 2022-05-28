Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Increases Dividend to $1.05 Per Share

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of 1.05 per share by the home improvement retailer on Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80.

Lowe’s Companies has raised its dividend by an average of 17.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 47 consecutive years. Lowe’s Companies has a payout ratio of 21.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lowe’s Companies to earn $14.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.8%.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $199.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $179.22 and a one year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 48.1% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12.7% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.84.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

