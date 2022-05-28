LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,094,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,024 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises 1.3% of LPL Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 11.05% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $1,514,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IUSG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,066,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,789 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 58.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 69.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,150,000 after buying an additional 76,746 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSG opened at $91.69 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $83.19 and a 12 month high of $117.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%.

