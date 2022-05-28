LPL Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,198 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Lockheed Martin worth $131,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $35,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total transaction of $3,514,742.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,232.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.

NYSE:LMT opened at $450.56 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $446.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $400.33.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

