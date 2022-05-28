LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 610,398 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,829 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $101,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 126,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $21,009,000 after acquiring an additional 44,389 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $4,517,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,127,580 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,854,634,000 after purchasing an additional 566,470 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,069,721 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $178,291,000 after purchasing an additional 105,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $5,674,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. StockNews.com began coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group set a $173.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.52.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $115.99 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.46 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.44.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

