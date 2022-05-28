LPL Financial LLC Trims Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 852,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,219 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $110,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $109.69 per share, for a total transaction of $548,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,677.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $3,239,067.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and have sold 1,094,388 shares valued at $66,464,520. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BX opened at $121.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.39 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 71.93%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BX shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.55.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

