LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.36 Million

Brokerages expect that LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) will announce $30.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.32 million and the lowest is $29.40 million. LTC Properties posted sales of $29.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full-year sales of $124.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $119.80 million to $130.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $135.45 million, with estimates ranging from $124.80 million to $146.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LTC Properties.
LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.26). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 36.03%. The company had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,533,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,949,000 after purchasing an additional 755,055 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $13,854,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,397,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,540,000 after acquiring an additional 358,296 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in LTC Properties during the first quarter worth $10,505,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in LTC Properties during the first quarter worth $9,948,000. 72.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:LTC traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.69. 184,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,908. LTC Properties has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $40.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.11. The company has a quick ratio of 15.55, a current ratio of 15.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is presently 160.56%.
LTC Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)
LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.
