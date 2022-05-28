LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.36 Million

Brokerages expect that LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) will announce $30.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.32 million and the lowest is $29.40 million. LTC Properties posted sales of $29.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full-year sales of $124.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $119.80 million to $130.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $135.45 million, with estimates ranging from $124.80 million to $146.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LTC Properties.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.26). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 36.03%. The company had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

LTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,533,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,949,000 after purchasing an additional 755,055 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $13,854,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,397,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,540,000 after acquiring an additional 358,296 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in LTC Properties during the first quarter worth $10,505,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in LTC Properties during the first quarter worth $9,948,000. 72.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LTC traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.69. 184,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,908. LTC Properties has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $40.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.11. The company has a quick ratio of 15.55, a current ratio of 15.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is presently 160.56%.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

