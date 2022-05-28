LunchMoney (LMY) Trading 4.1% Lower This Week

LunchMoney (LMY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 28th. In the last week, LunchMoney has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. LunchMoney has a market capitalization of $195,423.34 and approximately $4.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LunchMoney coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About LunchMoney

LMY is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,551,046 coins. LunchMoney’s official website is www.lunchmoney.io . The official message board for LunchMoney is medium.com/@lunchmoney . LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling LunchMoney

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LunchMoney should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LunchMoney using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

