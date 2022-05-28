Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $368.33.

LNDNF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lundin Energy AB (publ) from SEK 369 to SEK 384 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lundin Energy AB (publ) from SEK 378 to SEK 407 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Lundin Energy AB (publ) from SEK 360 to SEK 400 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of LNDNF stock remained flat at $$44.00 during midday trading on Friday. Lundin Energy AB has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.33.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 639.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible oil and gas reserves of 799.4 MMboe.

