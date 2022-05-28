Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Given New $12.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $21.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lyell Immunopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.95.
Shares of NASDAQ:LYEL opened at $4.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of -2.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.63. Lyell Immunopharma has a one year low of $3.57 and a one year high of $19.84.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYEL. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,046,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,745,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Lyell Immunopharma (Get Rating)
Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.
