Macy’s (NYSE:M) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Macy’s had a return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

M opened at $23.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.77. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $37.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.157 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

Several research analysts recently commented on M shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Macy’s from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Macy’s from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Macy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.54.

In other Macy’s news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 10,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $269,349.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 4,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $113,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,465 shares of company stock valued at $759,227. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Estabrook Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Macy’s by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Macy’s by 263.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

