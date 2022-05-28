Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Macy’s from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Macy’s from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.54.

M stock opened at $23.40 on Friday. Macy’s has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $37.95. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.74 and a 200 day moving average of $25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 53.59%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Macy’s’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Macy’s will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.157 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.70%.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $26,390.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 4,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $113,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,465 shares of company stock valued at $759,227 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of M. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

