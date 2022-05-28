Macy’s (NYSE:M) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on M. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Macy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Macy’s to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Macy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.54.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s stock opened at $23.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.77. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $37.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.67.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 53.59%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $26,390.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 10,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $269,349.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,465 shares of company stock worth $759,227 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Macy’s by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 84,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.