Macy’s (NYSE:M) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 53.59%. Macy’s’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

Shares of M traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.40. 21,153,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,136,132. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $37.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.74 and a 200 day moving average of $25.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.70%.

In other news, CEO Antony Spring sold 6,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $162,737.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $26,390.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,465 shares of company stock worth $759,227. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Macy’s by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,550,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,202,000 after buying an additional 1,642,941 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Macy’s by 27.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,184,000 after buying an additional 2,155,936 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 126.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,796,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,174 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 29.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,170,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,504,000 after purchasing an additional 266,515 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Macy’s by 212.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 501,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,138,000 after buying an additional 341,243 shares in the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy’s declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on M shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Macy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.54.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

