Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.08

Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.08 and traded as high as $7.10. Manitex International shares last traded at $6.95, with a volume of 24,060 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manitex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.47 and its 200 day moving average is $7.08. The company has a market cap of $136.41 million, a P/E ratio of -37.84 and a beta of 0.79.

Manitex International ( NASDAQ:MNTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. Manitex International had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $60.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Manitex International, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Coffey purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $49,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,557,260. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNTX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Manitex International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Manitex International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 96,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in Manitex International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 365,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Manitex International by 1,065.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Manitex International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 142,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manitex International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNTX)

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. The company also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, aerial platforms, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

