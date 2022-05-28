Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Director Claude. James Prieur Acquires 13,900 Shares of Stock

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) Director Claude. James Prieur acquired 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$22.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$319,188.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 158,900 shares in the company, valued at C$3,648,852.48.

Shares of MFC opened at C$23.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$44.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of C$21.75 and a 52 week high of C$28.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$25.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.20.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$14.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$18.89 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 21.9300004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 26.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MFC shares. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Manulife Financial from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$27.88.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

