Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Stock Holdings Reduced by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lowered its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,393,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,469,601 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 6.72% of Marathon Petroleum worth $2,648,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,222,000. Natixis grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 834.6% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,422,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,869 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 181.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,513,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,541,000 after acquiring an additional 975,983 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,816,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $308,196,000 after acquiring an additional 933,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,754,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet raised Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.62.

In related news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 143,857 shares of company stock valued at $13,773,785 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $102.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $50.19 and a 12 month high of $102.55. The company has a market capitalization of $55.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.77.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.37. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 13.77%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

