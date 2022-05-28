Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals to $28.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marinus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.63.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $19.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $189.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.49.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,862,000 after purchasing an additional 127,225 shares during the period. Finally, Maven Securities LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% during the first quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 35,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Marinus Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.
