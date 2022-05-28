Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINMW) Short Interest Update

Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINMW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 117.1% from the April 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Marlin Technology stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.18. 56,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,785. Marlin Technology has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $1.36.

