Marlowe plc (OTCMKTS:MRLWF) Short Interest Down 66.7% in May

Marlowe plc (OTCMKTS:MRLWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of MRLWF remained flat at $$11.01 during trading hours on Friday. Marlowe has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $12.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.87.
Marlowe Company Profile
