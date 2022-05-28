Maverick Capital Ltd. Buys New Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Unum Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,005,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,403,000 after purchasing an additional 169,214 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Unum Group by 23.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,698,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,677,000 after purchasing an additional 699,437 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Unum Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,959,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,704,000 after purchasing an additional 110,142 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Unum Group by 16.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,748,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,828,000 after purchasing an additional 244,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Unum Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,616,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,508,000 after purchasing an additional 25,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $36.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.58. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $36.73.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

In other news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,295.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,453 shares of company stock worth $3,365,621 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNM shares. Citigroup started coverage on Unum Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Unum Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

