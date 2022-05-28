Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $64,000 Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Maverick Capital Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,094,000 after purchasing an additional 130,904 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.1% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 147.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 352,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $375.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.00.

NYSE:MCO opened at $307.49 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $276.79 and a 12 month high of $407.94. The firm has a market cap of $56.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $316.81 and its 200-day moving average is $344.56.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.01). Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.52%.

In related news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total transaction of $2,994,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,216,973.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

