Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $80,000 Stake in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Maverick Capital Ltd. trimmed its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) by 94.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,798 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 61,760 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AU. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 24.9% during the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 4,129,408 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $66,029,000 after purchasing an additional 822,601 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,578,580 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,076,000 after buying an additional 754,778 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 48.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,650,305 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,388,000 after buying an additional 535,717 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 782,324 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $16,413,000 after buying an additional 403,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter worth $7,491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.89% of the company’s stock.

AU opened at $17.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.69. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.57 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.04 and its 200 day moving average is $20.97.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Investec raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.20 to $24.20 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AngloGold Ashanti presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.24.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

