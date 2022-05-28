Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $51,000 in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eventbrite by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Eventbrite by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Eventbrite by 104.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Eventbrite during the third quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Eventbrite during the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EB opened at $12.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $22.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 2.84.

Eventbrite ( NYSE:EB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 43.17% and a negative net margin of 34.10%. The company had revenue of $55.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Eventbrite from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

