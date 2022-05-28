Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 2,197 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 89.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,197 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEEV. Ownership Capital B.V. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $195,153,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 154.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,145,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,242,000 after buying an additional 695,661 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $150,141,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 684,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,922,000 after buying an additional 365,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 213.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 504,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,465,000 after purchasing an additional 343,989 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE VEEV opened at $172.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 65.40, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.85. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.04 and a 12 month high of $343.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.54 and a 200-day moving average of $222.87.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $2,354,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total value of $4,142,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,555.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VEEV. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $237.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.44.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

