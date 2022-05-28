Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group to $40.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Maxar Technologies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Maxar Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Shares of MAXR opened at $30.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.96. Maxar Technologies has a 52 week low of $22.92 and a 52 week high of $42.59.

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies in the third quarter worth about $42,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies in the first quarter worth about $183,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies in the first quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies in the first quarter worth about $218,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

