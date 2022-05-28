McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Purchased by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 843.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $92.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.45. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $107.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.79.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 53.43%.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $2,079,343.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,025 shares in the company, valued at $9,678,321. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MKC. Argus upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated (Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.