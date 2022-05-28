McDonald’s Co. (MCD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.38 on June 20th

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 1.38 per share by the fast-food giant on Monday, June 20th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%.

McDonald’s has raised its dividend by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 46 consecutive years. McDonald’s has a payout ratio of 51.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect McDonald’s to earn $10.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.2%.

McDonald’s stock opened at $251.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.08. The company has a market cap of $186.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.74.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Sarl purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $700,000. Capital Group International Inc. CA purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $1,017,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1,762.2% in the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 32,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after buying an additional 31,156 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $1,472,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 164.3% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 47,891 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,842,000 after purchasing an additional 29,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

