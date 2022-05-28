Mediclinic International plc (LON:MDC) Insider Buys £73,200 in Stock

Mediclinic International plc (LON:MDC – Get Rating) insider Tom Singer bought 20,000 shares of Mediclinic International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 366 ($4.61) per share, with a total value of £73,200 ($92,110.23).

Shares of LON:MDC opened at GBX 386.20 ($4.86) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 365.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 337.42. Mediclinic International plc has a one year low of GBX 271.40 ($3.42) and a one year high of GBX 395.40 ($4.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.42, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%.

Mediclinic International plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals. The company offers acute care, specialist-orientated, and multidisciplinary healthcare services under the Mediclinic and Hirslanden brand names. It operates 74 hospitals, 18 day case clinics, 18 outpatient clinics, 5 subacute hospitals, 2 mental health facilities, and 454 theatres with approximately 11,?449 inpatient beds in Switzerland, South Africa, Namibia, and the United Arab Emirates.

