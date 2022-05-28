Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Given New $122.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

MDT has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen set a $125.00 price objective on Medtronic and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.52.

MDT stock opened at $99.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $96.86 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.42%.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,613,745,000 after buying an additional 981,186 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,225,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 106,930 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,404,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

