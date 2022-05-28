MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,500.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised shares of MercadoLibre from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,670.50.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

NASDAQ MELI opened at $811.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,005.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,104.61. The stock has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.10 and a beta of 1.56. MercadoLibre has a 52 week low of $640.00 and a 52 week high of $1,970.13.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MercadoLibre news, CAO Marcelo Melamud bought 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $881.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP La Serna Juan Martin De bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $939.00 per share, for a total transaction of $93,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 205 shares of company stock worth $188,950 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

About MercadoLibre (Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.