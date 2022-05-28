Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:DMLRY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:DMLRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the April 30th total of 72,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 339,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of DMLRY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.67. The stock had a trading volume of 103,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,872. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.94. Mercedes-Benz Group has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $26.98.
Mercedes-Benz Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
