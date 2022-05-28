Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $95.78 Million

Equities analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) will post sales of $95.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $91.00 million and the highest is $100.00 million. Merchants Bancorp reported sales of $97.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full-year sales of $396.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $382.00 million to $419.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $419.19 million, with estimates ranging from $402.00 million to $446.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 47.17% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $100.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

MBIN traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $24.92. 41,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.64. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $33.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.60%.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Dury bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.26 per share, with a total value of $104,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,227.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers purchased 12,145 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $297,552.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 40.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sonen Capital LLC acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Peloton Wealth Strategists acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,067,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 150,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after buying an additional 25,703 shares in the last quarter. 14.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

