Merculet Market Capitalization Achieves $295,317.23 (MVP)

Merculet (MVP) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 28th. One Merculet coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Merculet has a total market capitalization of $295,317.23 and approximately $1,546.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Merculet has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 77.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,360.33 or 0.04695563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003449 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.29 or 0.00508429 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00033093 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00008706 BTC.

About Merculet

Merculet’s genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,388,257,622 coins. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet . Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Merculet

