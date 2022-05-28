Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $90.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Meritage Homes shares have outperformed its industry in the past year. The company recently recorded the highest quarterly sales order volume, second largest first-quarter home closings and highest quarterly home closing gross margin. Also, it achieved its fifth sequential quarter of community count growth during first-quarter 2022. MTH has been gaining from higher demand arising from the low supply of new and resale housing inventory. Its strategy of targeting entry-level/first move-up buyers is gaining traction and will continue to boost its performance in the long haul. Yet, continued labor and supply chain constraints have increased cycle times and costs across the homebuilding operations. Also, interest rate hikes, soaring inflation and likely increase in Fed funds rates are a concern.”

MTH has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Meritage Homes from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised Meritage Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Meritage Homes from $114.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. KeyCorp cut Meritage Homes from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Meritage Homes from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.14.

Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $85.77 on Wednesday. Meritage Homes has a 12 month low of $75.54 and a 12 month high of $125.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.36.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $1.11. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 28.21% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 27.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 13,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $1,414,565.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 1,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $104,867.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,026 shares of company stock valued at $9,010,964. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Meritage Homes by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $574,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the third quarter worth about $2,436,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 230.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 38,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 26,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

