MetalNRG (LON:MNRG) Stock Price Up 9.7%

MetalNRG plc (LON:MNRG – Get Rating)’s share price rose 9.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.17 ($0.00). Approximately 4,049,408 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 5,012,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.16 ($0.00).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.76 million and a P/E ratio of -0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.22.

Get MetalNRG alerts:

About MetalNRG (LON:MNRG)

MetalNRG plc, a natural resource investing company, invests in, explores for, and develops various mineral properties. It holds interest in the Gold Ridge project covering an area of 932 hectares located in Arizona, the United States; Palomino Cobalt project located in Pilbara region of Western Australia; and Kamushanovskoye Uranium project located in Kyrgyzstan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MetalNRG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetalNRG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.