Metronome Price Down 10.8% Over Last Week (MET)

Metronome (MET) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. Metronome has a market cap of $20.27 million and $9,576.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metronome has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. One Metronome coin can now be bought for about $1.45 or 0.00005001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metronome alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.01 or 0.00513998 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $147.45 or 0.00508593 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00032932 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008743 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome launched on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 14,127,398 coins and its circulating supply is 13,982,824 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metronome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metronome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.