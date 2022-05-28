MicroBitcoin (MBC) Trading Down 0.5% This Week

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. During the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. MicroBitcoin has a market cap of $296,081.68 and approximately $4.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MicroBitcoin Coin Profile

MicroBitcoin (MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org

MicroBitcoin Coin Trading

