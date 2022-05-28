Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.69 Billion

Analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) will announce sales of $8.69 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.72 billion and the lowest is $8.59 billion. Micron Technology reported sales of $7.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full year sales of $33.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.71 billion to $34.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $39.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.59 billion to $41.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.20. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on MU. StockNews.com raised shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.92.

MU traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.32. The company had a trading volume of 13,078,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,836,238. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $81.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MU. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Micron Technology by 912.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

