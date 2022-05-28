Miller Value Partners LLC Acquires 9,319 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,518,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,319 shares during the period. DXC Technology accounts for 3.1% of Miller Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Miller Value Partners LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $113,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DXC Technology stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,323,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,852. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $27.28 and a 12-month high of $44.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.89.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.15). DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen cut their price target on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on DXC Technology from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.93.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

