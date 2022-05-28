Miller Value Partners LLC Buys 275,000 Shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Miller Value Partners LLC increased its stake in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) by 84.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 600,700 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC owned 0.47% of Alliance Resource Partners worth $7,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,921 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,397 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,978 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ARLP. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of ARLP stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $19.87. The stock had a trading volume of 388,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,796. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $5.92 and a twelve month high of $20.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.28.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.32). Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $460.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 95.89%.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

