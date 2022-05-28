Miller Value Partners LLC Buys 810 Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT)

Miller Value Partners LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC owned 0.49% of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter worth about $2,715,000. Key Colony Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $904,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 3rd quarter worth $318,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.41. 157,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,415. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.05. ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $63.60.

