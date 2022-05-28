Miller Value Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Miller Value Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BKD. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,145,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 216,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,068,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Senator Investment Group LP boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 2,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 28.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

In other Brookdale Senior Living news, CEO Lucinda M. Baier sold 73,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $500,179.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BKD stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.77. 1,265,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,539,901. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.53. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $8.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $677.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.71 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 47.08% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

