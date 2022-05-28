Miller Value Partners LLC Has $12.84 Million Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Miller Value Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 73.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 382,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,062,847 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $12,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CC. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Chemours by 666.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in Chemours by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Chemours in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Chemours by 274.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chemours alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on CC. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

CC traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,713,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,764. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.81. The Chemours Company has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $44.00.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.54. Chemours had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 76.47%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Chemours’s payout ratio is 22.27%.

In other news, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 20,175 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $807,201.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,543,375.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 7,249 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $293,004.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,055.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 274,138 shares of company stock worth $11,023,963. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chemours Profile (Get Rating)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.