Miller Value Partners LLC Has $43.06 Million Stake in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Miller Value Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,816,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259,551 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC owned approximately 5.76% of Tupperware Brands worth $43,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TUP. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Tupperware Brands by 187.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,700,000 after buying an additional 348,656 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 10,651 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 832,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,590,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 795,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,801,000 after purchasing an additional 140,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.
In other Tupperware Brands news, CAO Madeline Otero sold 10,500 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $201,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NYSE TUP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,401,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,351. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.81. Tupperware Brands Co. has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $26.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 2.54.
Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $348.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.80 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 69.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Tupperware Brands (Get Rating)
Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tupperware Brands (TUP)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.