Miller Value Partners LLC Has $43.06 Million Stake in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Miller Value Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,816,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259,551 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC owned approximately 5.76% of Tupperware Brands worth $43,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TUP. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Tupperware Brands by 187.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,700,000 after buying an additional 348,656 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 10,651 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 832,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,590,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 795,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,801,000 after purchasing an additional 140,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

In other Tupperware Brands news, CAO Madeline Otero sold 10,500 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $201,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TUP has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE TUP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,401,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,351. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.81. Tupperware Brands Co. has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $26.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 2.54.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $348.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.80 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 69.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tupperware Brands (Get Rating)

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.