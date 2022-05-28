Miller Value Partners LLC Has $78.77 Million Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,015,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397,202 shares during the quarter. Delta Air Lines comprises 2.2% of Miller Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Miller Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $78,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DAL. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 234,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 12,260 shares in the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 71,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 9,557 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 262.2% during the 4th quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,075,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $862,722,000 after purchasing an additional 336,057 shares in the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $1,094,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,667,459.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $435,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 267,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,650,800.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,786 shares of company stock valued at $2,183,986 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded up $1.40 on Friday, hitting $42.23. The company had a trading volume of 10,730,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,110,581. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.46 and a beta of 1.05. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $48.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.06 and a 200-day moving average of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 1.47%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.55) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

DAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.41.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

