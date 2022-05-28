Miller Value Partners LLC Increases Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Miller Value Partners LLC increased its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Organon & Co. worth $5,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 794.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 193,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 171,721 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 77,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 22,051 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 768.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,000,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 884,995 shares in the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,705,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OGN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.89.

NYSE OGN traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,182,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,895. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $39.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.63.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.35. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 20.42% and a negative return on equity of 103.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Organon & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

