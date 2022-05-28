Miller Value Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Miller Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 244,750 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $61,768,000. Coinbase Global comprises approximately 1.7% of Miller Value Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Miller Value Partners LLC owned 0.11% of Coinbase Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COIN. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 222.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 113 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 182.2% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 504.8% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 39.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III purchased 30,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,819,818.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,121,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,983,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $73,313.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,977.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,121,844 shares of company stock worth $76,837,576 in the last 90 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $394.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $135.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.05.

NASDAQ:COIN traded up $5.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.32. 14,094,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,655,402. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.03. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.83 and a twelve month high of $368.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.11.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($2.72). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 42.39%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

