Miller Value Partners LLC Sells 3,700 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Miller Value Partners LLC cut its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of YETI by 2,552.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,013,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,491 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 1,550.4% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,046,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,714,000 after acquiring an additional 983,453 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in YETI in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,545,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,174,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,304,000 after purchasing an additional 365,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,390,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,215,000 after acquiring an additional 347,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YETI traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $46.11. 1,309,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,972. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.77 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.28 and a 200-day moving average of $67.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. YETI had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 47.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on YETI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of YETI from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen lowered their price objective on YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of YETI from $86.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.42.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

