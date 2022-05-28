Miller Value Partners LLC Sells 428,421 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Miller Value Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 88.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428,421 shares during the quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Citigroup by 204.6% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,991,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368,050 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $282,258,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $273,394,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Citigroup by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,339,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257,303 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 24.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,762,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.62. 19,509,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,446,803. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.08. The company has a market capitalization of $106.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.87.

Citigroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.